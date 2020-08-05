Why taking time off is key to nurturing creative ideas

Many American workers are long-delaying their vacations due to the pandemic. But what are the consequences of running and running without a break?

For some people, they don’t want to use vacation days if they can’t do the types of trips they usually take. For others, they’re tightening their grips on their jobs, afraid their positions will slip away. In both cases, the hesitation can be damaging to their health.

Overworking leads to burnout. The World Health Organization (WHO) defines burnout as being characterized by three dimensions—feelings of energy depletion or exhaustion, increased mental distance from or cynicism towards one’s job, and reduced professional efficacy.

According to an April 2020 survey by Eagle Hill Consulting, nearly half of U.S. employees (45%) say they are burnt out, with one in four feeling this way because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The top causes of burnout include workload (45%), trying to juggle professional and personal life (35%), a lack of communication (32%) and time pressures (30%). More than one-third (36%) of employees say their organization is not taking action to combat employee burnout. However some forward-thinking organizations are proactively promoting mental and physical wellness.

One such company is the Denver-based computer software firm, Ping Identity, which offers employees unlimited vacation. But because his team wasn’t taking advantage of it, CEO Andre Durand has started creating “artificial holidays,” or building more opportunities into employees’ schedules to take time off. Another solution, one company with which I work is designating a two-week “rejuvenation period.” Employees are asked to abstain from all meetings and either take the time off or use it to get caught up in their jobs.

When it’s expected of workers to take time off and the entire group is asked to do it, that can be the permission employees need to disconnect. During these times, it’s the responsibility of leaders to disrupt the herd mentality and support overall wellness.

Amidst this pandemic, a unique anthropological study is being written. While some organizations are giving back to employees the time previously spent commuting by making those hours off-limits from meetings, others are trying to reallocate the time to lengthen the workday. And because meetings now take place without even a stroll down the hallway, more are being scheduled, leaving no buffer time to actually do work, plan, be present, and listen to colleagues. Research published in the Harvard Business Review indicates that the more time pressure people feel on a given day, the less likely they will be to think creatively. In other words, workers need white space on their canvas every day.