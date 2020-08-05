There’s no easy hack to allyship. Here’s what it really takes to support BIPOC

In the wake of the murder of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, at the knee of a white Minneapolis police officer, I have been in countless conversations about racism in America. I received heartfelt notes, like the one above, from many of my white colleagues, expressing their concern for my well-being and acknowledging my value to their lives.

“Hi Will, not sure you will remember me, but you were the first to teach me about white privilege in a way that made me understand it didn’t matter how disadvantaged my background, the color of my skin opened doors that were closed to BIPOC. I wanted to extend my gratitude for your gentle and thoughtful guidance. I hope you are doing well and staying safe during these unprecedented times.”

I was so moved by such an outpouring of support that I started to more deeply explore the notion of white allyship. This is personal, so I am not looking for simple “rules” or “hacks” that white people should follow to become an ally. Although well-intentioned, many of these tips are devoid of any substantive understanding of the process of self-discovery and evolution you have to go through before you can “show up” in a more authentic, intentional, empathic and meaningful way in the lives of your Black friends, family members, and colleagues.

So, I started on my journey, and I asked seven of my closest white friends and colleagues to talk with me about their journeys of self-discovery related to their racial identity and how that identity shows up in their interactions with their Black friends, colleagues, and their Black family members if they have them.

These interviews were highly informative and enlightening and became the basis for the podcast I host called Beyond Colorblind. We covered a wide range of topics including white privilege, history of racism, white guilt, and white allyship. These are a few excerpts from my interviews that illuminate critical moments during the journey for allyship.

Acknowledging white privilege

Before discussing what white privilege is, let’s first let’s discuss what white privilege is not. It is not a suggestion that white people have not struggled with the calamity that life brings. Not all white people enjoy the luxuries of wealth, affluence, and legacy capital. Being white does not mean that you do not have to work hard every day to live your best life. So, what then is white privilege?

I recently facilitated a brave virtual conversation related to racism in America with local business leaders in my city. The group was mainly white. I asked the question, “How has the racial unrest in America impact you personally?” Dave, one of the participants looked in his square Zoom box, and said, “Will, you know, honestly, I have experienced this whole thing from afar. I mean, I see the racism. I know it is there, but I have no comprehension of how it feels. I don’t have to think it about. If I discuss it, it is because I am being intentional not to ignore it.”

Baked within this Dave’s statement is the definition of white privilege. “I don’t have to think about it” is the essence of white privilege. The freedom of not having any comprehension of and not having to think about how race impacts one’s life.