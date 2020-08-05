For the next generation of young women, your influence starts with your voice

If you’re like many of my female friends and me, you might also remember when you first realized that you were being paid less than a male colleague at work, were taking less time off than your male coworkers, or were being overlooked for a promotion or a coveted assignment because you hadn’t asked to be considered. Or you recall the time you didn’t ask for more help on the home front, only to be stuck juggling a last-minute request at the office that delayed your departure along with the children’s complicated after-school schedule, the dog sitter who quit, and an overdue birthday present for your nephew.

If you have a young girl in your life, you’re also undoubtedly wondering how to ensure that this sort of thinking doesn’t continue into the next generation. How can we make sure that today’s girls grow into women who understand not just how to speak up but how to effectively use their voice to influence others, in and out of the workplace? What can we do to ensure that tomorrow’s leading women ask for what they need and want, and get what they deserve, personally and professionally?

Why is the ask so important?

No doubt, very few of us have seen “effective asker” listed on a résumé or LinkedIn profile. Like many of the essential skills we’ll discuss in this book, the ability to productively persuade another person, group, or organization to give you what you need or want is a skill that is often attributed to natural talent or perhaps one’s personality. As a result, it’s not something that many people think to nurture in themselves or focus on for our girls—despite the fact that a knack for asking (and receiving!) is so crucial to success, whether you’re employed at a large company, trying to get a small business off the ground, working part time, navigating the complicated realities of being a stay-at-home parent, negotiating the terms of your first apartment lease, buying a car, or trying to get the support your daughter needs at school.

When we consider what our children’s future looks like, it becomes clear that the ability to effectively ask will be even more critical in decades to come.

When we consider what our children’s future looks like, it becomes clear that the ability to effectively ask will be even more critical in decades to come. Not only are the nature of work and types of jobs people will have evolving, but the structures that define work are changing, too. Today’s youngest workers change jobs more often than previous generations, with most switching positions and companies four times in the first 10 years after college. For comparison, those of us born from the 1960s to the 1980s average only two job changes before turning 32 years old. And women appear to job-hop more than men. Meanwhile, more and more young people aspire to be independent entrepreneurs: 77% of students in middle and high school want to be their own boss one day, and 45% want to start their own business. The children of Generation Z, which includes girls and boys born after 1995, are considered among the most entrepreneurial, and recent studies confirm a higher rate of what’s called entrepreneurial intention, or seeing yourself as a likely entrepreneur, among this younger generation. As a result of this changing outlook in the next generation of workers, companies have started to alter how they recruit, retain, and reward talent—offering things like flextime, student loan repayment, overseas assignments, or other creative benefits for those who ask effectively.

The combined growing influences of a shifting job market, historically nontraditional forms of work, and more personalized approaches to compensating performance add a new layer of complication for young women not skilled at negotiating. But if we prepare them correctly, a talent for asking and persuading can be a critical aspect of how they thrive in the new dynamics of the professional world.

What’s more, as technology and globalization make the world even more interconnected and as the future of work demands greater entrepreneurial skills, “success” will be determined more and more by your ability to effectively advocate for yourself and productively influence those in your personal and professional network. The ability to persuade and negotiate will become increasingly vital, and a talent for asking effectively will become a core differentiator, whether you’re in a junior or a senior role. For jobs in many of the industries that today’s school-age kids admire, including in technology and as an entrepreneur, being persuasive is essential for success. This is the adult world awaiting today’s kids.

In fact, the fundamental soft skills that translate into a talented “asker” are already at the top of the list of what employers want most in new hires. When the National Association of Colleges and Employers surveyed companies about what they look for in a candidate’s résumé, more than two-thirds said they prioritized skills like written and verbal communication, leadership, initiative, and the ability to work in a team—all elements core to those who can effectively persuade others and ask for what they need. Meanwhile, skills like tactfulness, friendliness, and, perhaps surprisingly, fluency in a foreign language were at the bottom of the wish list.