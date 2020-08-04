WhatsApp now lets users fact-check forwarded messages right in the app

WhatsApp is by far one of the world’s most popular messaging platforms. Unfortunately, that platform can be ripe with misinformation, especially if you happen to be a member of large WhatsApp groups. WhatsApp has tried to fight this misinformation in various ways in the past, but now they’re adding a new weapon to their arsenal: fact-checking forwarded messages.

The way the new fact-checking tool works is when a user receives a forwarded message, that message will now have a magnifying glass icon next to it. Tap that icon and WhatsApp will ask you if you want to upload the message via your browser to search for news about the claims made in the message. WhatsApp says the company will never see the messages fact-checked through this tool.

The goal is to help easily inform users about the facts of a subject instead of limiting them to manually having to fact-check the claims themselves. It’s a nice feature for today’s world, especially considering just how much misinformation is floating around out there about things like COVID-19 and face masks. WhatsApp says the new fact-checking tool will roll out to users today in Brazil, Italy, Ireland, Mexico, Spain, the U.K., and the U.S. To use it, you just need to make sure you’ve updated to the latest version of WhatsApp on your smartphone.