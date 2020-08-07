Editor’s Pick: Three sandals that will get you through the rest of summer

Some people just aren’t “sandal people.” But there are plenty of us who just can’t get enough of the open-toed feeling of summer sandals, which go especially well with our new laid-back, work-from-home wardrobes.

For those of you who know what we’re talking about, here are three sandals that Fast Company editors have been loving this summer. They’re cute, functional, and comfy—and they’re perfect for doing chores, running errands, going to the park, road trips, and whatever else you may find yourself up to in the dog days of summer.

Birkenstock Gizeh

Yes, every mom in Park Slope owns a pair. But so do Australian beach glamazons, L.A. bohemians, and Colorado adventurers. There’s a reason Gizehs have become ubiquitous. They come in enough colors, fabrics, and styles to ensure a dose of originality. (What to you want: bright colors; a little shimmer; patterns; a leather with built-in patina?) It’s easy to dress them up or down, depending on the occasion. And they’re Birkenstocks, so they’re comfortable and durable. (I’ve had mine for five years.) There’s none of the toe rub or thwack-thwack that you get from flip flops: These are sandals that can go on a proper hike—and then out to dinner afterward. —Amy Farley, Senior Editor

Hari Mari Meadows

If you ever went through a Rainbow sandal phase, then you know the sheer determination (and blood) it takes to endure the break-in period of a nice pair of durable leather sandals. Well, no more. The Hari Mari Meadows is a buttery smooth, easy-wearing pair of low-profile flip flops that require no break-in time at all. That means no more blisters and bleeding feet when you wear them straight out of the box—or when it’s been awhile since you last wore sandals. The water-ready Nubuck leather is soft and the memory-foam footbed makes for a flip flop that you can wear for eight hours straight (if that’s ever necessary). And if you’re looking for that classic Rainbow sandal look, you can’t go wrong with the rich tobacco-colored leather. I’ve had mine for two years and I can honestly say that they look even better than they did when I first got them. The leather creates its own patina and the footbed forms perfectly to your foot’s shape. – Lauren Steele, commerce editor

Teva Hurricane Drift & Hurricane XLT2

I stumbled upon my first pair of Tevas last summer when cool girl brand Outdoor Voices released a playful collection of Hurricane XLT2s in their signature bright colorways. While originally made for hiking in rain or shine, these thick-treaded wonders are just as perfect for sweaty summer trekking on the hot, rock-hard pavement of New York City. The adjustable straps make them instantly comfortable (no blisters here), while the non-slip treads are so springy, your feet feel great even after a full day of walking. Yes, they’re ugly—but that’s the point. Like ugly sneakers, these sandals are here to make a statement about “trendiness” and comfort. To avoid looking like a middle-aged dad, opt for the bright white or the neutral sesame. Or go bright and try the Hurricane Drift, and EVA version that costs half as much, and comes in delightfully bright colors. I smile every time I slip my marigold pair on.—Lara Sorokanich, associate editor

