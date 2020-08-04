The Facebook ad boycott failed. But it still proved our point

When my company, Dashlane, joined a handful of brands in pulling advertising from Facebook for the month of July, we couldn’t have imagined that hundreds of other companies would join us to #StopHateForProfit. We couldn’t have imagined those efforts culminating in Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and other titans of Big Tech appearing on Capitol Hill in one of the most robust demonstrations of our democray’s strength in the face of consolidated market power since the beginnings of the New Deal.

We could have, however, very easily imagined Facebook’s stellar earnings just days after the hearings and the boycott’s end. Nothing could more powerfully prove the need for change than these profits in the face of elected officials’ consternation and advertiser and consumer outrage.

Even though the boycott hasn’t made a dent in Facebook’s business, it still has an important message. We joined the #StopHateForProfit movement to bring attention to Facebook as a place that props up and disseminates hate speech. Zuckerberg himself has given interviews in which he defends the site’s refusal to remove incendiary posts by President Donald Trump, even when those posts contain misinformation. Earlier this summer Zuckerberg said that the site was not an “arbiter of truth.” Such a willfully weak stance is not only cowardly and cynical, it is dangerous.

With actions like these, Facebook puts brands like mine in a bind. We need Facebook: advertising on the platform remains one of the most powerful ways to connect with the public. But to do that, we must pay a double tax to Facebook—first on the attention of our users; and second on our ability to reach them.

That’s because the ad dollars we spend on Facebook aren’t investments in future relationships with happy users. A potential new Dashlane user might see our ad on Facebook and be interested in our product. But that means they have given Facebook their attention, and in the process may have been exposed to hateful content—an experience that we don’t want for any of our users. We can only dissociate ourselves from Facebook by leaving it, but doing so also costs us the ability to reach potential new users. It’s a lose-lose situation.

Since Trump was elected, brands like ours have sought alternatives to advertising on platforms that disseminate disinformation, and activists have agitated to change the way in which those platforms function. In the last two months, we succeeded in highlighting the activists who are working to change Facebook by putting our advertising on the platform on hold. #StopHateForProfit popularized, supported, and energized the efforts to hold Facebook accountable.

We also built new relationships with like-minded brands. We learned that other companies, from Pfizer to Patreon to Harley-Davidson, want this to happen just as much as we do. And in our move away from Facebook, we’ve found new content partners, like Pinterest, Reddit, and Quora, that give us access to communities we had not previously reached.