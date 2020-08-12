Should you get pregnant in a pandemic? Women are weighing the risks

Meryl Pataky spent the early part of last year bending neon tubes into droopy floral arrangements drizzled with tar. The art pieces were for a series and solo show called “Not Long for This World.” It was a reflection on Pataky’s longing for motherhood in a world that appeared to be fraying at its ozone edges.

Pataky has been trying to get pregnant for over a year now. She’s had two miscarriages in that time, the second one at the beginning of California’s pandemic lockdown in March. “My husband and I are back to drawing board, having very deep philosophical conversations about what it means to bring a child into this world,” she told me in July.

While many are delaying pregnancy because of COVID-19 and its economic fallout, Pataky, 37, is trying to conceive despite the risks, knowing she might not being able to if she waits. “Everyday we have different anxieties,” she says. “Surprisingly, I feel calm and steadfast about it.”

Since January, 15,735 pregnant people have contracted COVID-19 and 37 have died from complications related to the disease. But because COVID-19 is so new, there is limited research on the effects that it has on pregnant people or their babies. The published studies can be alarming and are often incomplete. Researchers are most concerned that pregnant people may be more prone to COVID-19’s worst symptoms than the general population. For that reason, the CDC has advised women not to skip prenatal visits. But as the pandemic rages on, it’s become more difficult for people on the road to pregnancy to access the prenatal and preconception care they need.

COVID-19’s impact on pregnant women

A person’s immune system is suppressed during pregnancy to insure it doesn’t attack the fetus. As such, pregnant people are susceptible to a host of illness, including respiratory infections. Still, early research has been foggy on whether pregnant people suffer substantially more from COVID-19 than the general population. In June, the CDC conducted a large analysis of pregnant American women with COVID-19 and found they were more likely to be hospitalized and entered into intensive care than nonpregnant women. In particular, it found that Black and Hispanic pregnant women were more likely to contract COVID-19 than their white counterparts. However, it did not specify whether hospitalizations were because of COVID-19 symptoms or because of the pregnancy or delivery.

In a study out of Paris, roughly half of a cohort of 100 pregnant women with COVID-19 were hospitalized for close monitoring or oxygen. Of those, only 10% had severe symptoms and required intensive care. The remaining women were observed remotely with daily calls from their obstetrician. But the study was small and researchers acknowledge the obstetric units they were observing tended to have higher risk pregnancies.

Another study out of London indicated there were more still births during the pandemic between February and June than there were in a pre-pandemic period between October 2019 and January 2020. However, the study had several limitations: For one, the women who had stillbirths had no symptoms of COVID-19 and there was no other evidence that they might have had the virus. The study, which was done in retrospect, only considers births from a single center, and does not consider the reason for the still births. But it does mention an alternative that could present mothers-to-be with reason for concern: the incidence of still birth may have been related to fewer prenatal visits, a result of pandemic-related restraints.