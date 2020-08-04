Mailchimp’s next cool features might be built by outside developers

Mailchimp, the service that’s moved from being an email marketing provider to a multifaceted small-business toolkit, is launching a $1 million fund to attract developers to integrate its software with other services.

The idea is to incentivize programmers to create software that can pull in data from elsewhere to help Mailchimp customers track more information about their customers and use it to customize marketing campaigns, whether they rely on email, social media, snail mail, or other Mailchimp features. The company envisions connections between Mailchimp and apps such as web-tracking software that could help Mailchimp customers send marketing messages based on factors such as how their own customers use their websites, data from point-of-sale and payment systems that record business transactions, and entries in calendar systems that track when Mailchimp users provide services to their customers, says CTO Eric Muntz.

“Let’s say you’re a gym and you’ve got a calendaring system set up,” says Muntz, providing an example of the sort of functionality Mailchimp envisions. “You can tag folks that come to sessions, and then you can trigger automations based on who comes to those sessions.”

That’s the kind of precision marketing that some of the small businesses that are Mailchimp’s core customers may already get from social media and search engine marketing. Companies such as Facebook and Google provide little snippets of code to marketers that monitor what users do on their websites and enable ad targeting based on who’s visited the site and what products they’ve viewed. Getting developers to help customers pull new data into Mailchimp will make it easier for them to do the same kind of targeted messaging through email and the other platforms Mailchimp supports for marketing.

Mailchimp will still build its own integrations with services such as Facebook and Google, but incentivizing third-party developers to do some of the work for other platforms will likely get new connections built faster than if they all had to be created in-house.

One-stop marketing

Like other recent updates to Mailchimp’s services, which have seen the company add support for social media marketing, physical postcards, hosted websites, and integrated e-commerce, the tools developers build on the platform will likely mean Mailchimp’s customers can do more within Mailchimp’s environment without needing to log in to separate services or manually track and upload their own customer data with tools such as spreadsheets.

“Really the goal is to get more data—more data from anything you connect with—into Mailchimp,” says Muntz. “Then you’ve got all of Mailchimp’s power and brains and magic behind it.”