How to preserve your work culture beyond free snacks and unlimited vacation

In the face of a global health crisis dramatically shaping the face of work, there has been extensive discussion over company culture and how companies can “maintain” their culture while navigating current challenges.

Before we can help companies navigate such waters, we must first examine what constitutes workplace culture, how it is formed, and who truly drives it within an organization.



Company culture and its shortcomings

Culture is not something you can obtain or lose, and it cannot be measured or defined in neat, definitive terms. Instead, culture is ever-present. Culture evolves continuously based on the unique organization and workforce. It’s a dynamic sense of purpose that is shaped by a myriad of factors from social and economic to technological and political.

Corporate culture is a nuanced product of each department, each team, and each individual worker in those teams. To that end, within any workplace culture, there are subcultures, which are dependent on different roles, skills, and functions. These different capabilities are derived from distinct behaviors and tendencies. So in a nutshell, each area of a business has its own language and way of doing work. And within each business team, employees have diverse geographies, economic backgrounds, religions, and educational experiences that drive the ways in which they collaborate and work together. Together, these factors create what can be considered organizational culture.

What many have become accustomed to when organizations try to “create” a culture (such as free lunches, massage sessions, game rooms in the office) are merely workplace perks. These tangible attempts to define a certain atmosphere cannot be held equivalent to the shared sense of purpose that drives each worker to show up and be a part of something greater.

While many organizations tend to define culture through a mission statement and a set of corporate values, this cannot be created by leadership. Culture creates itself organically by each employee’s diverse backgrounds and beliefs, and changes as soon as a new employee walks through the door.

Culture within a virtual environment

Each business—teams within these businesses—grapple with different pressures. Among different businesses and different teams within those businesses, each one faces unique pressures in a virtual environment. For those companies who have been able to transition the majority of their workers to remote work, there has likely been a change in culture.