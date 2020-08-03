‘Misleadingly comforting versions of history’: John Oliver breaks down how race is taught in U.S. schools

Who: John Oliver and the team at Last Week Tonight.

Why we care: Former Bush-era Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld, who knew a little something about shaping history, once famously said that there are known knowns, known unknowns, and unknown unknowns. Anyone who isn’t a full-time academic likely has myriad known-unknowns about U.S. history, some of which have a further unknown-unknown lurking just beyond it: the question of why this information is not known to them.

In the latest episode of Last Week Tonight, John Oliver homes in on some historical facts about race that have traditionally not been taught in America, and the insidious efforts to ensure these discrepancies.

Oliver works up to this week’s long-form lesson starting with the present, where Joy Behar is innocently getting an important fact wrong about George Washington on The View, and Republican Senator Tom Cotton is fighting to prevent the New York Times’ Pulitzer Prize-winning 1619 Project, which puts slavery in a historically accurate context, from being taught in schools. From this point on, he explores in depth where American textbooks have always failed their students on the topic of slavery, why that’s happened, and what might be done about it. (Spoiler alert on that last score: The reason people seem to want a more sanitized and streamlined view of American history is so they can easier imagine themselves having always been on the right side of it—and thus continuing to be on the right side of it right now.)

As Oliver notes at one point, “The history of America is a history of changing an America that badly does not want to be changed.”

Watch the full video below.