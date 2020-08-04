From AI to at-home care: The hospital of the future looks nothing like today’s

The hospital of the future will be smaller, specialized, flexible, and more comfortable. And, because of the coronavirus pandemic, it could be coming a lot sooner than anyone expected.

These are the main findings of a new report from Deloitte Consulting on future business models that will reshape the form and function of hospitals around the world. Researchers surveyed health, technology, and customer experience workers in mid-January, just before the spread and severity of the coronavirus was apparent, and then interviewed a handful of experts in April. The resulting feedback showed that people expect hospital changes to accelerate. “The timeline is significantly shortened in terms of when people thought these changes would take place,” says Kulleni Gebreyes, a principal at Deloitte and a coauthor of the report.

Here are a few ways experts think hospitals and the hospital experience will change in a post-pandemic world.

Inpatient to outpatient, outpatient to care at home

“Care is going to shift away from the hospital setting,” Gebreyes says. The report suggests that more patient care will shift out of the traditional hospital setting. Except for the most intensive surgeries and acute or emergency care, what was once done in a hospital room may soon be done in a physician’s office or at a patient’s home. This includes procedures and treatments such as chemotherapy, x-rays, and even childbirth, Gebreyes says.

These shifts are possible because the technology needed to perform a lot of hospital care is becoming more mobile. Hospitals are able to explore telehealth and what is known as “hospital at home,” where doctors and nurses come to patients to provide most care. And, as the coronavirus set in, patients became even more open to receiving care without visiting the hospital.

“When we first talked to the crowd in January, the idea was care will shift away because the industry itself is looking for the ability to deliver care at a lower cost. That was the big driver,” Gebreyes says. “By April we were seeing [that] . . . consumers will feel safer getting care outside of the hospital.”

Adapting what’s there

As the setting of care shifts, the hospital itself will change shape to accommodate a smaller range of treatments. What it offers will become more specialized, and the physical spaces of the hospital will be adapted to meet these narrower demands.