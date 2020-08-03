These California wildfire maps let you track the Apple fire and smoke forecasts in real time

A huge wildfire raging out of control near Los Angeles this morning has scorched through some 20,000 acres and prompted an evacuation order for almost 8,000 people. Dubbed the Apple Fire, it was only about 5% contained as of Sunday night, CNN reported,
The fire is located in the Cherry Valley area of Riverside County, about 75 miles east of Los Angeles. Dramatic photos and videos posted to social media show massive walls of flames and slow-moving plumes of smoke rising over the valley.
If you’re looking to track this fire, stay on top of warnings from local fire officials, and find the latest information on traffic and smoke forecasts, a number of interactive maps and data tools help you do that. We’ve rounded up a few good options below:
- Cal Fire: This page from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection brings you real-time updates on the fire’s location and containment, as well as updates on evacuation orders and other news. Find it here.
- Esri’s Wildfire Story Map: This interactive map uses geolocation tools to track the fire’s coordinates and lets you look up additional data like smoke forecasts. You can search for any wildfire in the United States. Find it here.
- Los Angeles Times: This is a great source for local fire information, with top-of-the-line interactive maps and tools powered by Mapbox. Find it here.