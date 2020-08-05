A CEO asks: Can I still form bonds with employees as the company grows?

Editor’s Note: Each week Maynard Webb, former CEO of LiveOps and the former COO of eBay, will offer candid, practical, and sometimes surprising advice to entrepreneurs and founders. To submit a question, write to Webb at dearfounder@fastcompany.com.

Q. Our company has grown quickly, and we now have more than 100 people. I once had tight relationships with everyone; now I find that not everyone understands who I am, my values, or what I’m about. What can I do to allow us to get to know each other better?

—CEO of a fast-growing company

Dear CEO,

The more you grow, the harder it is for you to get to know everybody.

You have to be overt about who you are and have to be accessible to people let them know how you handle yourself in good times and bad times. You are a leader, and while you may not be able to get to spend time with as many people, it is still your job to inspire everyone. Real leadership is more about helping people reach their potential than is having them like you. Be the kind of leader that helps other people achieve their dreams (and go even beyond their dreams).

I understand that at a certain point, you can’t meet with everybody individually, but there are ways you can still connect: