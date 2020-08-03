You need to see all of these amazing ‘Umbrella Academy’ season 2 title cards

The Umbrella Academy, which just started streaming its second season on Netflix on Friday, begins each episode with a tone-setting wink at the audience, a playful bit of textual hijinks.

At the end of the cold open, the title of the superhero show appears as though it were festooned across an actual umbrella.

The question for hooked viewers bingeing through the series would inevitably become, “How are they going to work a new umbrella into this scene?”

Or at least, that’s how things went in the first season.

For the second go-round, the title of the show appears more like this. (Feel free to skip to the 2:42 mark if you’re not blessed with superhuman patience.)

That’s right, this time the title—in a sleek new font—appears across objects that are shaped like umbrellas, opening a whole new world of possibilities to the makers of the show.

“I love the conceit of making things into an umbrella,” series creator Steve Blackman said during his recent interview with Fast Company. “It was fun to give it a more physical quality this year, blood forms into the shape of an umbrella, a murmuration of birds do. It was fun to find new things to turn into an umbrella.”