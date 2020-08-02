How to watch 2020 NBA games live on ABC, TNT, and ESPN without cable

The National Basketball League restarted its 2019-2020 season earlier this week in an attempt to salvage what’s left of it after COVID-19 disrupted most professional sports. A full slate of NBA games will take place today (Sunday, August 2) and for the next several days. The league is packing in as many as it can before the NBA playoffs begin in two weeks. Here’s today’s lineup:

2 p.m. ET : Washington Wizards versus Brooklyn Nets (Yes, NBC Sports Washington)

: Washington Wizards versus Brooklyn Nets (Yes, NBC Sports Washington) 3:30 p.m. ET : Portland Trail Blazers versus Boston Celtics (ABC national, NBC Sports Boston, NBC Sports Northeast)

: Portland Trail Blazers versus Boston Celtics (ABC national, NBC Sports Boston, NBC Sports Northeast) 4 p.m. ET : San Antonio Spurs versus Memphis Grizzlies (Fox Sports Southeast-Memphis, Fox Sports Southeast-San Antonio)

: San Antonio Spurs versus Memphis Grizzlies (Fox Sports Southeast-Memphis, Fox Sports Southeast-San Antonio) 6 p.m. ET : Sacramento Kings versus Orlando Magic (NBA TV, Fox Sports Florida, NBC Sports California)

: Sacramento Kings versus Orlando Magic (NBA TV, Fox Sports Florida, NBC Sports California) 8:30 p.m. ET : Milwaukee Bucks versus Houston Rockets (ABC national, AT&T SportsNet, Fox Sports Wisconsin, SN1)

: Milwaukee Bucks versus Houston Rockets (ABC national, AT&T SportsNet, Fox Sports Wisconsin, SN1) 9 p.m. ET: Dallas Mavericks versus Phoenix Suns (Fox Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Southwest-Dallas)

All of the games will take place within the protective NBA “bubble” zone in Orlando, Florida. As you can see from just today’s lineup, the games are being broadcast across a hodgepodge of channels. The major networks for the regular season NBA games are:

TNT

ESPN

ABC

NBA TV

You can check out the NBA’s complete TV schedule here. (Warning: It’s a little convoluted.)

If you’re looking to stream NBA games on your computer, phone, or smart TV, and you don’t have a regular cable subscription, there are a few ways to do that. I’ve rounded up some options below:

NBA TV : This is a subscription service with multiple tiers that give you access to live games. Find it here.

: This is a subscription service with multiple tiers that give you access to live games. Find it here. FuboTV : This paid service offers ESPN, and ABC, but recently dropped TNT. Find it here.

: This paid service offers ESPN, and ABC, but recently dropped TNT. Find it here. Hulu With Live TV : This paid service has ABC, TBS, and ESPN. Find it here.

: This paid service has ABC, TBS, and ESPN. Find it here. YouTube TV : This paid live service from YouTube has ABC, TBS, and ESPN. Find it here.

: This paid live service from YouTube has ABC, TBS, and ESPN. Find it here. Sling TV : This paid service from Dish Network has many options for NBA games. Details here.

: This paid service from Dish Network has many options for NBA games. Details here. AT&T TV Now : This paid service has ABC, TBS, and ESPN. Find it here.

: This paid service has ABC, TBS, and ESPN. Find it here. Locast: This free nonprofit service is a great way to stream broadcast networks in select cities. Any of the games airing nationally on ABC should be accessable. Find it here.

For most of subscription services, you can get a free seven-day trial, and they’re easy to cancel if you’re not happy with them. As always, check your zip code before you sign up for a streaming service to see exactly what’s available in your area. Good luck!