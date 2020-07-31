Here’s the best way to track Hurricane Isaias in real time as it bears down on Florida

This year’s busy Atlantic hurricane season has produced yet another weekend menace. On Friday morning, Tropical Storm Isaias strengthened to become a Category 1 hurricane, producing winds of 74.5 mph, the National Hurricane Center said . The storm is expected to cause havoc in the Bahamas before it swings up the east coast of Florida, just offshore, this weekend.

According to the Weather Channel, the storm’s exact path and timing remain somewhat unpredictable, but current models put it directly east of Miami on Saturday morning.

If you’re looking for tools to track the path and strength of Hurricane Isaias in real time, there are plenty of resources out there. My favorite is the Hurricane Aware tool powered by mapping software company Esri. The data is sourced directly from National Weather Service forecasts, and the interface is clean and user-friendly. Using the interactive map, you can click on any location within the United States to see more specific demographic data about the communities in the storm’s path.

Check out the Hurricane Aware tool here. And stay safe!