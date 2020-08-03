I’m a former superintendent. Here’s what really worries me about reopening schools

Classrooms, gyms, and cafeterias at schools across the U.S. have remained empty for months now. And despite some districts beginning to reopen, many others will remain closed amid fears that prematurely restarting in-person classes could cost more lives in the pandemic.

The Brown v. Board of Education ruling of 1954 sent Black children into hostile environments as the nation struggled with its moral compass. It appears that Black and low-income students of color might soon be sent into school buildings, some of which date from before that decision. This time, whether it is happening with their best interests in mind is at best debatable. Hardy Murphy is a professor of education at IUPUI. This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.