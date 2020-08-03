Have to fly? You definitely need this airplane seat cover

To be honest, airplane seats made me a bit queasy even before the coronavirus arrived. I always shuddered to think about how rarely they were deep-cleaned, and how many other bums had sat on the seat before me.

If you have to fly in the midst of this pandemic, it’s worth taking extra measures to stay hygienic when you plop into your seat. And these covers that are designed to fit snugly on the seat perfectly fit the bill.

NiceSeats come in several snazzy colors and designs, including a blue sky-inspired tie-dye and a smoky peach corduroy. They’re designed to help you avoid making contact with the dirtiest surfaces on the plane, which are the headrest and the seat pocket, according to a study by CBC’s Marketplace.

To solve the problem of the seat pocket, NiceSeats comes in a compact pouch that cleverly turns into a storage unit that hangs off the front of your seat, so you don’t have to keep things in the pocket in front of you. Both the seat cover and the pouch can go in the washing machine and the dryer. The seat covers range from $58 to $68, depending on pattern and style.

The brand is the brainchild of Angela Aaron, a costume designer who traveled frequently before the pandemic began and was grossed out by airplane seats. She designed them primarily for air travel, but she’s found them useful in other contexts, such as trains and bus seats. You might even consider bringing them to the movies, when we’re able to return to theaters.