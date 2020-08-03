Beyond Meat’s first-ever TV commercial features Octavia Spencer asking, ‘What if?’

When it comes to contentious topics, whether it’s politics, sports, or explaining to a 2-year-old why it may not be a good idea to flush Lego down the toilet, experts primarily recommend a soft approach rather than a hard sell.

The same can be said about a vegetarian or meatless diet.

Of course there are the myriad reasons around overall health and the environment, but shaming people into ditching steak is not a sound strategy.

Beyond Meat knows this.

The brand is launching its first-ever TV commercial today, starring Octavia Spencer and with a cameo by NFLer Todd Gurley, by asking the simple question, “What if?”

This is no hard sell. That’s exactly what Beyond Meat’s chief marketing officer Stuart Kronauge is aiming for. “It’s not about being preachy or judgmental,” she says. “We’re asking a question to define what we stand for as we want this movement to include everyone, wherever they are on their journey.”

Since 2016, Beyond has grown revenue from about $16 million to $300 million last year, in large part by encouraging people simply to start easing some meat out of their diets as opposed to guilting them to go meatless cold turkey (sorry). The company has deals with fast-feeders like McDonald’s and Dunkin, and just this month launched a limited run of plant-based fried chicken for KFC in California.