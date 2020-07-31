TikTok teen flawlessly proves the ‘Star Wars’ movie titles are in the wrong order

Who: The TikTok star known as Fake Disney Facts.

Why we care: Remember a thousand years ago when the reportedly final movie in the Skywalker saga came out in theaters? Reactions were polarized at first before congealing into soggy agreement that the Lucasfilm machine had misfired like a glitchy lightsaber. But what if the movie wasn’t actually as so-so as everyone felt, and instead it had just been mistitled?

After watching a makeshift PowerPoint presentation from an enlightened TikTok teen, you may be convinced that is just what happened.

In a breezy one-minute clip, Fake Disney Facts explains with hard-to-argue logic why The Phantom Menace should have been called The Rise of Skywalker (it’s where we literally meet young Anakin Skywalker and he begins his doomed journey) and The Rise of Skywalker should be called The Phantom Menace (how else to describe the shadowy role of the resurrected Palpatine but a “phantom menace.”) In between, Fake Disney Facts breaks down why all the other titles should be rearranged as well.

The Skywalker saga may be (allegedly) finished, but Lucasfilm should snap up this kid, pronto, to help ensure proper titling for The Mandalorian season 2.

Have a look at the video below.