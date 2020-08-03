‘It’s stressful, lonely work’: The newest job at City Hall is also the most important

In May 2019, barely a month after being elected mayor of Chicago, Lori Lightfoot created a new high-profile role in the city’s government. Fulfilling a campaign promise, she announced that her administration would include the city’s first chief equity officer.

advertisement

advertisement

Longtime civil rights advocate Candace Moore was selected to fill this role. Charged with leading a new Office of Equity and Racial Justice to guide and develop city policy, Moore came into the administration last July with plenty to do. Within a year, her job would change dramatically. “Before, I was working on an issue that everyone knew was a problem, but nobody knew where to start,” Moore says. In a city where more than 76,000 people experienced homelessness in 2018 and where 490 people were murdered in 2019, making the city’s operations and policies more equitable was just one of many pressing concerns. “I had the fire of the mayor’s pulpit behind me and her call to really take this on. But I think COVID and George Floyd kind of dialed up the fire,” Moore says. “So it’s not just her call, it is a community call, a nation call, and it’s really clear.” Moore is one of more than a dozen chief equity officers now working in city governments across the U.S. at a moment when racial, economic, and health inequities are becoming clearer than ever before. As these officials settle into their new roles, many of which have emerged over the past five years, they’re faced with the challenge of addressing longstanding equity concerns that have reached a boiling point. From protests over systemic racism to the rising death toll from COVID-19 among communities of color, equity is becoming the defining concern of 2020. “It’s hard to miss the case for why we need to do this work in this moment. But it also produces an anxiety of wanting to deliver quickly. And the challenge of this work is we didn’t get here overnight and we’re not going to solve it overnight,” says Moore. Like others in similar equity roles in cities from Albuquerque to San Antonio to Atlanta to Boston, Moore’s work is at once pressing and slow-paced. She does everything from leading trainings in city departments to evaluating how requests for proposals are issued and how community input is solicited on development projects. She’s there to help guide the city in making equity a consideration in everything it does. “Sometimes, I say I’m the personal trainer for equity for the organization,” Moore says. “No one can work out for you. You have to do the work. But you can have someone providing you with the resources to make you more effective at reaching your goal.”

advertisement

Other chief equity officers emphasize that the job isn’t meant to shoulder the entire burden of making a city suddenly equitable. Karilyn Crockett is one of the newest chiefs of equity. She was appointed to the role by Boston Mayor Marty Walsh just a few weeks ago, but the subject matter is very familiar. She spent the past two years teaching a graduate seminar she created at MIT on equity and inclusion in U.S. cities, looking at equity officer roles in cities like Atlanta and Chicago. “The idea that there is a person who is tasked with explicitly looking at these things is critical, but also, more than just a person or a single office, the idea that there’s a commitment to structural change,” she says. “The mayor has been front and center in articulating that commitment since he took office. Now there’s a chance to really put some more muscle there.” Before teaching, Crockett had served a previous stint in Boston’s city hall, leading its Small Business Development department, so she understands how city government works from within–and how it can improve. The coronavirus pandemic and the nationwide protests have only increased the recognition that government practices need to change. “Our days start by asking real questions about how can we better service populations that have been devastated by the coronavirus pandemic, but also by the long-term crisis of racism,” she says. The issues chief equity officers are dealing with may be widely recognized, but exactly what these new roles are and what they can do is still coming into focus. To help the process, and to create a venue for them to meet and share ideas, a national network of equity officers has been formed by PolicyLink, a research institute on racial and economic equity. The first convening of the Chief Equity Officer Policy Network was held last November, and monthly calls have been held since. Tracey Ross, a director at PolicyLink, says the calls have been as much about learning best practices as commiserating about the challenges of pointing out equity shortcomings within their own organizations. “The number one thing that kept coming up before we created this is it’s stressful, lonely work. They get burned out,” Ross says. This has only been heightened in recent weeks. “It’s been challenging to say the least,” says Brion Oaks, the chief equity officer in Austin, TX. “I feel like if there’s ever a time for local government to really focus on this issue of equity, it has to be now.”

advertisement

One of the longer-tenured equity officers, Oaks has been in the role since 2016, and he’s been leading the implementation of a racial equity assessment of the city’s 42 departments. He says the process isn’t a one-off. The assessments are followed by an in-depth analysis and a set of recommendations that are monitored over two years before the whole process starts again. “This is long-range work for us and we continue to get better and improve,” he says. A major area of focus has been demographic data. Oaks says many departments and programs simply weren’t collecting data on who was using government services. And those that were had lumped all the data together to make it hard to understand how issues affected different communities. He says this kind of aggregated data creates an inaccurate picture of how the city functions. “Austin continuously ends up on [lists like] best places to live in America. But if you look at childhood poverty rates, African American kids and Latinx kids in our city are five and seven times more likely to live in poverty,” Oaks says. “So you have to ask yourself, are we really the most family friendly when we have these extreme poverty rates?” These kinds of underlying issues are what equity officers like Oaks are supposed to uncover, but he and others acknowledge that the job can’t just be about scolding department heads. “Part of the work is just normalizing the conversation,” Chicago’s Moore says. In Boston, Crockett is making it part of her office’s mission to engage the broader community in addressing the roots of inequity. Building on her background working with small businesses, she’s looking to partner with organizations and companies outside of government to address needs the city may be too slow or too underfunded to meet. “Structural racism, health inequity, and economic exclusion is a big table of issues, and so it’s really important to have strong partners. City hall and government has a role here, but it’s only one piece of it,” she says. “My job is to make sure we do some of our own work and take leadership on behalf of the voters, and then bring a bunch of partners and institutions along with us.”

advertisement

Ultimately, these equity officers are public servants, and they’ve had no shortage of input from the public as protests have spread across the country in recent weeks. Going forward, the most visible work facing chief equity officers will be the issue of police reform and rethinking public safety initiatives. For as much as equity issues may hamper city departments and public services, killings at the hands of police have been a harsh reminder of the sometimes deadly consequences of the inequitable enforcement of the law. “It is a major undertaking for our city,” says Oaks. “But I feel like our community has spoken loud and clear and they want to see a change. And I personally want to see a change and I think we as a city want to see change.”