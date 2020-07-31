Apple stock is splitting: Here’s what that means and what you need to know

Apple had an astonishingly good earnings call yesterday. Scratch that: It’s was absolutely phenomenal. Despite the pandemic and the severe economic consequences it has had, despite Apple closing virtually all of its retail stores at some point during the last quarter, and despite disrupted supply chains around the world, Apple posted record third-quarter results .

Apple brought in a record Q3 revenue of $59.7 billion and net quarterly profit of $11.25 billion during the period, which runs from March to June (Apple’s third-quarter doesn’t match a calendar year third-quarter). Even their gross margin was up YOY for the quarter, rising to 38%. Announcing the results, CEO Tim Cook confirmed the company experienced “double-digit growth in both Products and Services and growth in each of our geographic segments.” Luca Maestri, Apple’s CFO, expanded on that, saying, “The record business results drove our active installed base of devices to an all-time high in all of our geographic segments and all major product categories.”

But besides announcing a record quarter, Apple also announced it will split its stock in a 4-to-1 offering come August. A stock split is a rare event for Apple (and most companies). Matter of fact, Apple has only split its stock four times since going public. Here’s what a stock split means for Apple and investors: