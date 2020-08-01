Read an exclusive excerpt from A24 Books’ latest edition featuring Ari Aster’s ‘Hereditary’

Last fall, A24 made its foray into publishing with a collection of coffee-table books based on some of its most iconic films, including Ex Machina, The Witch, and Moonlight.

Each book contains the film’s entire script and handpicked, full-colored frames with the director’s annotations. There’s also a mix of ancillary content unique to each book, including woodcuts and production sketches from The Witch, or a foreword by Frank Ocean and Academy Awards acceptance speeches in Moonlight.

“At a moment when art and entertainment feel more ephemeral than ever, when your favorite films vanish unceremoniously from the streaming sites and college DVD collections gather dust on the shelves, A24 Books are designed to be collected and displayed,” the company said in a statement.

A24 Books recently added Ari Aster’s familial thriller Hereditary to the collection with a foreword from Parasite auteur Bong Joon-ho.

Fast Company got an exclusive excerpt from the book in which Aster describes his meticulous process for creating shot lists. Read it below and check out A24 Books here: