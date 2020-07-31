This is the ultimate quarantine couch

I’ve never felt so much like I lived in a dorm since, well, I actually did live in one. Quarantine has many former office-goers like myself working in their living space for the first time. If you’re in a major city, that space is likely very small—and it may be wrecking your body .

Portuguese artist Joana Vasconcelos, known for her large-scale public artworks, collaborated with French furniture company Roche Bobois to design a melted Crayola fever dream of a couch that’s here to save the day. And your eyes.

The BOMBOM line features a series of organic, kidney bean-shaped seating in shades of blue, green, purple, pink, and orange. The multicolored couches are layered like a cross section of rock, but unlike the bedrock of the earth—or even Vasconcelos’s typical installations—these couches put comfort top of mind. The best part about these couches is that the back cushions are fully moveable: They’re covered in a fiber polyester fabric with a nonslip base so you can endlessly reposition them throughout the day.

So whether you’re taking a quick nap, tapping away on your laptop at all hours, or catching up on your latest binge watch, this couch is multipurpose. Makes sense, since these days, your home is, too. Time to make some Zoom calls.

The collection will be available in Roche Bobois’ showrooms in late September and early October; prices start at $6,705.