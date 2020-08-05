These cute backyard houses can be entirely 3D-printed

Inside a warehouse in Oakland, California, a 20-foot-high printer recently 3D-printed the shell of a tiny house—not only the walls and floor, but the ceiling and roof, and overhangs. The home took a total of 24 hours to print; similar homes will soon be trucked to backyards in nearby cities.

Mighty Buildings, the startup that developed the technology to print the home, says that by automating more of the construction process, it can make homes more affordable. Compared to an average house in California, the new homes cost as much as 45% less. They’re also less expensive to build than other factory-built housing.

The company isn’t the first to use 3D printers to build homes; an entire neighborhood of 3D-printed homes is being completed this year in Mexico. But because the new process can print more elements of a house—the homes in Mexico use 3D printing only for the walls and floor—it helps reduce the cost further. “As soon as you are able to produce not only the walls but also floor and ceiling, that saves a huge amount of hours, and specifically labor hours, which are very expensive,” says Slava Solonitsyn, CEO and cofounder of Mighty Buildings. The company’s process automates up to 80% of the total construction process. The rest—including the windows, plumbing, and electrical happen on-site. A “bathroom pod” is made by another supplier manually, and is then installed separately.

[Image: Mighty Buildings]

That’s particularly helpful in California, where construction is especially expensive, and the construction industry doesn’t have enough workers. “We’re not trying to replace labor,” says Sam Ruben, chief sustainability officer at Mighty Buildings. “What we’re trying to do is address the fact that we have a labor shortage, particularly skilled labor in the construction sector . . . What it’s really intended to do is make their job easier and faster and increase that throughput so that at the end of the day, hopefully, they’re actually going to have more work, not less. It’s just going to be less work per unit, but more work overall for a greater number units in order to get all those houses out in the market and close that affordability gap.” A McKinsey Institute report in 2016 estimated that the state needed to build 3.5 million houses by 2025—an unprecedented rate of construction—to meet demand and lower the cost of housing.

While it would be possible to print the homes on-site, the company says that it’s more efficient to work inside a factory, where construction can happen year-round in a controlled environment. The process uses far less space than other prefab construction, which typically uses multiple stations in an assembly line. The company aims to build small factories in the urban markets that it serves, ultimately partnering with developers who will place large orders for homes, rather than one-off sales to consumers. The buildings can be permitted at the state level (they are legal currently in California, for instance) and mass-produced, although the technology makes it possible to also easily customize each design with software.