Inside the planning process for UT Austin’s fall semester

A recent report by The New York Times listed the University of Texas, where I teach, as the home of the most coronavirus cases in a sample of universities in the United States.

I’m one of the leaders planning for the fall semester amid COVID-19, and this news did not come as a surprise. The University of Texas actually makes the number of cases on the campus publicly available on a dashboard on our website for the 2020-21 academic year. (Few other schools are that transparent, and many did not respond to the newspaper’s request for data.)

You might think that the news that we have had a number of positive cases on campus would lead our team to rethink the entire process for fall planning. But as it turns out, the reason we are being transparent about COVID-19 cases is precisely because that is central to the way we have engaged in planning from the start.

From the beginning, we knew that the situation is dynamic. Indeed, we often pointed out that the only thing we knew for certain was that none of the predictions we had seen about the course of the pandemic had aged well. And so we could not assume when we formed our planning teams in April that we would know for sure how many people in Austin, in Texas, and around the country would be sick when classes are scheduled to start in August.

In order to plan effectively, then, we had to do three things:

First, it was important to generate safety procedures for those activities that would be held on campus. In consultation with experts at our medical school, including physicians, epidemiologists, and modelers, as well as experts in other key areas such as ventilation systems, we put together guidelines (presented on our website) including reduced density in classrooms and lab spaces, and the requirement that people wear masks. We developed an app for symptom screening. We ramped up our own capacity to run COVID-19 tests on campus to perform proactive community testing.

Second, we laid out a contingency planning process so that as the status of the pandemic changes, we can institute more restrictions if necessary or reduce restrictions of conditions improve. Already, this contingency planning process led us to offer fewer courses in person than we had hoped to in the spring, when there were few cases of COVID-19 in the state of Texas. One important reason for the dashboard I mentioned earlier is that this information feeds into the decision-making process for shifting from one level to another in our contingency plan.