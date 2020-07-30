How to watch John Lewis’s funeral and Barack Obama’s reported eulogy live online

The private burial service for civil rights icon John Lewis takes place today in Atlanta. Lewis passed away earlier this month at the age of 80 from pancreatic cancer. Lewis was one of the most prominent civil rights icons from the 1960s onwards, and since then he has served in public office in varying capacities. Ever since 1987, Lewis has been a member of the U.S. House of Representatives for Georgia’s 5th district (D).

Memorial services for Lewis have been going on all week, but with limited in-person capacity due to the coronavirus. Today will be the final service, Lewis’s funeral, which will take place at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta. Due to COVID-19, the funeral will be closed to the public, however, it will be televised for those who wish to pay their respects to the civil rights icon. President Barack Obama is reported to be eulogizing Lewis, though that has yet to be confirmed by representatives for Lewis’s family or the president.

To watch John Lewis’s funeral and Barack Obama’s reported eulogy live, you can tune in to the following streams beginning at 11 a.m. ET, Thursday, July 30, 2020:

To see the full funeral, you’ll want to tune in to one of the streams listed above or watch on your preferred cable news channel. Network news channels are likely to only show the most pertinent parts of the service.

For convenience, we’ve embedded PBS News Hour’s live stream of John Lewis’s funeral below, which you can watch live right on this page.

After the funeral, Lewis will be laid to rest at the South-View Cemetery in Atlanta in a private ceremony. In lieu of flowers, representatives of the late John Lewis ask that people wishing to convey their condolences visit www.johnlewislegacy.org.