It’s time to build a more thoughtful work-from-home strategy

As companies from Nationwide to Twitter are instituting permanent work-from-home policies in response to the pandemic, plenty of employees are left wondering if this is really what they signed up for. Remote collaboration, a laptop on a kitchen table, and no social time with coworkers isn’t working for everyone–even if it’s technically possible.

There are many elements that go into an effective work-from-home (WFH) strategy, including the necessary hardware and collaboration tools. But there is a clear difference between enabling remote working and enabling sustainable remote working.

Who knows, we may never get in-person team happy hours back, but there are things leaders can institute NOW to make sure their internal culture stays intact for the long haul.

A few years ago, our communications company, Hotwire, instituted our “thoughtful working” policy, which revolves around empowering staff to work how and where they get their best work done. Simply put, it means that we trust our employees to be the adults that they are: to be accountable and complete their work on time and to the highest quality, but to do so where, when, and how it makes the most sense for them. Thoughtful working shifts the focus to results (not time spent), strategy (not tactics), and effectiveness (not “busyness”).

The reality is that for many companies, their employees will be working from home for the foreseeable future. And even when it is possible to return to an office, we won’t be the same; many of those same employees will demand more flexible work environments because they’ve proven they can be just as effective. So, in order to attract and retain top talent, leaders must consider this a differentiating factor and implement long-term strategies—not just Band-Aid solutions—to keep workers engaged and motivated while remote. In order to make the true culture shift to a sustainable, supportive, and effective WFH culture, here are a few elements to consider:

Lead from the top down

Microsoft recently released data that shows their employees have been working an average of four additional hours per week during the pandemic as they WFH. If you, as a leader, are responding to emails at 11 p.m., you may not realize you’re setting an example for other staff members. However, more inexperienced employees will take your lead or assume they need to be responding at all hours, which can foster an unsustainable, always-on working lifestyle.

In a thoughtful working environment, you are online when it makes the most sense for you, which may not be the traditional 9 to 5. However, communicating and providing transparency around when that is and why your schedule is set up that way is what creates the balance of shared and met expectations. When talking about tasks, start to shift your language from a discussion of time spent to a focus on the work itself and when it will get completed.