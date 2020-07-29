Fans are ecstatic that Netflix acquired ‘Moesha,’ ‘Girlfriends,’ and other classic Black ’90s sitcoms

Strong Black Lead Tweeted the news with a video announcement featuring stars from some of the sitcoms, including Sheryl Lee Ralph, Essence Atkins, Tia Mowry, Flex Alexander, Mara Brock Akil, Golden Brooks,Tim Reid, and more. They talked about some of their favorite zany moments from the shows, and thanked fans for making this happen.

Time to pop bottles????????

The following classic shows are coming to @Netflix (US)

Moesha – Aug 1

The Game S1-3 – Aug 15

Sister Sister – Sept 1

Girlfriends – Sept 11

The Parkers – Oct 1

Half & Half – Oct 15

One on One – Oct 15

To celebrate, here's a message from your faves: pic.twitter.com/zohNPEo0rz

— Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) July 29, 2020