Fans are ecstatic that Netflix acquired ‘Moesha,’ ‘Girlfriends,’ and other classic Black ’90s sitcoms

#BlackTwitter is celebrating the little bit of good news in this world on this #ThrowbackThursday eve. Netflix’s Strong Black Lead announced that seven beloved Black sitcoms from the ’90s and ’00s are coming to the streamer starting August 1. People excited about the nostalgic nod can expect to see One on One, Half and Half, The Parkers, Sister Sister, Moesha, The Game, and Girlfriends rolling out through the fall.
Strong Black Lead Tweeted the news with a video announcement featuring stars from some of the sitcoms, including Sheryl Lee Ralph, Essence Atkins, Tia Mowry, Flex Alexander, Mara Brock Akil, Golden Brooks,Tim Reid, and more. They talked about some of their favorite zany moments from the shows, and thanked fans for making this happen.
Time to pop bottles????????
The following classic shows are coming to @Netflix (US)
Moesha – Aug 1
The Game S1-3 – Aug 15
Sister Sister – Sept 1
Girlfriends – Sept 11
The Parkers – Oct 1
Half & Half – Oct 15
One on One – Oct 15
To celebrate, here's a message from your faves: pic.twitter.com/zohNPEo0rz
— Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) July 29, 2020
