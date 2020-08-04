The most genius founders can also be erratic CEOs. Here’s how to fix that

Founder CEOs have captured the imagination of the business world and often have a somewhat idealized or even romanticized image. Most founders have dreams of becoming the next Jeff Bezos, Steve Jobs, or Bill Gates. Venture and private equity investors are all aggressively searching for the next world-changing visionaries.

But being a visionary and bold is not enough. Founder CEOs often have to build (or recruit) new muscles to help them scale the business, organization, and themselves.

So, what is so different about founder CEOs and why do some make it, and some do not? Based on our executive assessment data compiled over several years of working with hundreds of companies, compared to executive norms, founder CEOs tend to be more innovative, less structured, more focused on learning, more competitive, less sensitive and empathic, and less worried about those around them. (Note: These differences were statistically significant, ranging from 10 to 20 percentile differences!)

These attributes are critical to the early stages of launching great business concepts with passion and boundaryless courage. But as the business grows, founder CEOs can become their own worst enemy as they struggle to adapt their leadership and operating skills to scale the business to the next level. As the markets, businesses, and organizations become more complex, founders must adapt. Their need for control often inhibits capability building, consistency, and predictability throughout their company.

Noam Wasserman studied more than 6000 companies with founder CEOs and discovered that those who continued to hold onto the majority of the board had significantly lower valuations than those who no longer had board control, especially for companies older than three years.

Some of the common growth stallers we have observed with founder CEOs include:

Struggling with letting go of control.

Blind loyalty to employees from the early stages.

Difficulty understanding or accepting their own strengths and deficiencies in leading a larger enterprise.

Lacking consistent, repeatable operating cadence when running the business.

In other words, the business is too inherently about the CEO instead of being about the company’s brand, products, capabilities, and predictable outcomes. Scale requires something that most great founders do not possess or even enjoy: consistency. We like to coach founder CEOs to “turn that snowflake into a blizzard.” That paradigm shift is both skillset and more importantly in their mindset.