Watch Michael K. Williams debate Black Lives Matter in the acclaimed short ‘About the People’

What: About The People

Why We Care: About the People is an award-winning short film starring Michael K. Williams, Coffey (who also wrote the screenplay), Diggy Simmons, Dorian Missick, and more Black actors who each bring a unique philosophy and point of view from the AfricanvAmerican community. Williams plays The Senator, who leads the discussion on race and how to make positive changes in society.

The 30-minute short takes place in one room in which each character speaks their mind on police brutality, history, education, and economics, as The Senator implores them to help him enact a plan that can strengthen the community and stamp out systematic racism. The Militant (Coffey) is skeptical about the entire situation.

At one point, The Senator tells the group that, “Black Lives Matter is a powerful movement, but without a call to action, it’s just a cool hashtag for social media and t-shirts.” Then we’re off to the races.

Over the course of the film, the men get into heated debates, amid accusations of certain men being Uncle Toms to how athletes can follow the Colin Kaepernick model to sending a powerful message. It’s like the streamlined version of any given discussion one may hear at a barbershop, on social media, or even at church. Then, just when viewers were probably wondering where the women or queer representation were, The Janitor (Ebony Obsidian) barges in. She’s a Black woman and she says that all marginalized people should be included or at least considered in this discussion if they really want to end systematic oppression.

Coffey wrote About the People after his teenage son mentioned that he was afraid to be outside at night fearing that it could increase his chances of interacting with and being killed by police.