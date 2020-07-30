As the NBA returns, Michelob Ultra finds a way to put branded content into the game

Of course, for the Miami Heat star and his fellow pros, it’s not the league as usual. When the 2020 season restarts on Thursday it’ll be in a Disney bubble, or more specifically, in the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Disney World in Florida. The COVID-19 format is 22 teams—16 playoff-bound teams, and six more contenders—gathered together in one place to play eight regular season games to determine playoff spots, with a postseason starting by mid-August.

Okay, so it’s not the NBA we knew before the league shut down in early March, but it’s still back.

For his part, Butler’s downright giddy to be getting ready for the bubble.

At least it looks that way in his new Michelob Ultra ad, where he’s packing up while crooning along to Hall & Oates “You Make My Dreams (Come True).”

Created by Wieden+Kennedy, the spot is just one part of the Anheuser-Busch brand’s coming out party as the NBA’s new official beer sponsor. “We had an ongoing partnership with Jimmy Butler from last year, and as we realized the NBA was coming back, what we wanted to capture was that excitement everyone is feeling about this return,” says vice president of Michelob Ultra Ricardo Marques.

Marques says the agency first pitched Butler by showing him a video of him showing off his singing skills on a plane with his U.S. national team teammates back in 2016. That eventually led to Hall & Oates & Butler. “He’s packing, happy, and excited to start playing again. We loved that idea. And Jimmy did an outstanding job on the spot, we’re really happy with it,” says Marques.