This doula raised $3 million to build a digital platform for reproductive education

After a stint in the fashion industry, Erica Chidi was looking for her next move. She had tried on a number of hats, from art curation to a culinary degree, but nothing stuck. When she started looking into nursing programs and learned about doulas, something clicked. “What I liked about it was doulas are like educators and advocates,” Chidi says. “One of my natural gifts is speaking and helping people understand things.”

As a doula, Chidi quickly built up a roster of affluent clients, all the while lending her expertise to the Birth Justice Project, a nonprofit that provided doula support to pregnant people who were incarcerated. “I felt like sexual and reproductive health was this great equalizer,” she says. “That really stuck with me. Everyone is operating from a knowledge deficit in this space.”

Chidi’s experience as a doula—and a move to Los Angeles—laid the groundwork for her next venture. Chidi started hosting childbirth classes out of her home, coupled with “a farm to table meal” that she cooked herself. It was at one of those events that Chidi met her cofounder, Quinn Lundberg, who helped her start Loom, a platform for educating women and nonbinary people on sexual and reproductive health.

Since 2016, Loom has operated out of a brick-and-mortar center in Los Angeles, hosting events and educating people on a range of women’s health issues, from periods and pregnancy to fertility and abortion. Loom also offers a series of classes tailored to LGBTQ couples who are looking to become parents, and all of its programming is branded as LGBTQ-friendly. (Chidi herself is gay.) With a new $3 million seed round under its belt, Loom is working on a digital expansion that will be unveiled in the fall.

“Our value proposition as a company is that sexual and reproductive health experiences are interconnected,” Chidi says. “They’re on a continuum. We should not be siloing postpartum from menopause, sex from fertility, or birth control from miscarriage. Any nonbinary [person] or woman—however you identify, if you have those reproductive parts—[is] going to flow through all of these potential experiences.”

Loom’s sizable cash infusion—which was driven by a number of female investors and people of color—also makes Chidi one of just a handful of Black women who’ve raised more than $1 million in venture capital dollars. Though Black women are reportedly the fastest-growing contingent of entrepreneurs, they still receive just a fraction of venture funding. As of November 2017, there were just 34 Black female founders who had raised more than $1 million, according to Digital Undivided’s most recent Project Diane report.