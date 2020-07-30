Stop comparing yourself to others. Here are 3 more productive things to do instead

Theodore Roosevelt said, “Comparison is the thief of joy” and yet, we continue to compare ourselves to others all the time. Why is that, when doing so is likely to damage our confidence, increase our anxiety, and erode our self-esteem?

Making comparisons is a normal part of brain function. According to Social Comparison Theory, seeing how we stack up against others is a way we determine our self-worth, and we use comparisons to drive self-improvement and self-motivation. However, too often, the effect of comparing ourselves against others has a negative effect, especially for those with already low self-esteem. Comparisons often make us feel insufficient in some way, when the truth is, the comparison had no merit in the first place.

Besides making us feel bad about ourselves, this is why comparing yourself to someone else just doesn’t sense.

1. Everyone has a different starting point

You might be just learning to play golf, but your friend has been playing for 10 years. Or perhaps you are a student who is comparing their B grade in Math with your classmate’s A+ who happens to be the child of two Math professors. You can’t compare progress, results, or success unless the starting points are the same, and they never are.

2. Everyone is unique and has a different level of talent

Some people are born with a high IQ. Some people naturally have amazing hand-eye coordination. Others have a natural knack for music or math or art. We are each individual beings with unique strengths and talents of our own. Judging yourself by another’s is an apples-to-oranges comparison.

3. The resources available to you and another person are different

If you want to play the violin and your father is a wealthy concert violinist, you have a huge advantage over someone born into a financially challenged family that has no experience in music. So often, we don’t even know what advantages someone may have had that helped them get where there are.

4. There’s always someone better

There are only a handful of people that can make a reasonable claim to being the best at anything. There are nearly eight billion people in the world. That’s a lot of people you have to surpass to be the best, so what’s the point of comparing yourself to your friend, the person standing next to you, or anyone else?