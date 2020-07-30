I’m a Black leader. Here’s how I keep making D&I a priority when I feel like my life doesn’t matter

Since the death of George Floyd, I’ve read a profusion of articles and had an abundance of conversations. It’s the conversations with Black people in the ad industry that stood out to me. In each conversation, I notice the vacillation between hope and confusion. We’ve got your attention, but what took so long? Our colleagues see us, but we’ve always been here.

If you’re Black in advertising, chances are you’re ready to throw in the towel at any given moment, or you’ve at least contemplated it. Please don’t. The industry needs us. You’re tired. Rest up. There’s work to do, only this time enlist an army of allies.

While leading the diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts at 22squared, an independent creative agency based in Atlanta, something happened. Something that has continued to happen during my ad career since Trayvon Martin’s 2012 killing. It happened, again. George Floyd. Not only was I afraid of catching COVID-19, but I was also afraid for Black lives.

The week George Floyd was killed was both the best and worst week of my professional career, both for the same reason. I had to advise the agency on what to do next. I had to ensure our Black employees were seen, were heard, and were taken care of. I had to show up as a Black leader while Black America was in crisis. While I was in crisis.

This time was different. It had to be. I couldn’t suppress my feelings. As the director of Diversity, it is my job to advise the agency on what’s going on and what to do next. It is my job to help clear the runway for Black people to speak. It is my job to show up for the agency, but most importantly, stand up for myself. I was no longer going to sit back and not demand change and action at a place I call home, among people I call family. So I reflected on my journey over the years and thought about what I needed to do differently. I needed to show up whole, even while I was hurting and afraid. I had to tap into these personal strategies that I’d developed that would make this time different.

Feel

Take the time to feel it and go through it. Does that look like self-care? A few days off? I liken this to bereavement, where we take time to grieve. All of this is traumatizing and continues to be. Watching these videos in your feed is like watching a loved one. Take the time to gather your thoughts and yourself. To do that, let your manager know that you’re struggling to focus your energy because of recent events in the news. Let them know that you want to be able to show up to work whole and you need the time to recharge. In 2016, I asked to work from home after the killings of Philando Castile and Alton Sterling. The work still got done, but I was in the comfort of my own space to gather myself. If you need the time off, come prepared with a list of what’s on your plate at the moment, and solutions on how the work can still get done.

Speak

It’s not easy, but say how you’re feeling. Without exhaustion and constant explanation, you are entitled to be heard. We can no longer silence ourselves or be silenced. Charge your leaders with helping you through it. Do this is by asking them to allow you to take the time to gather yourself. Your manager should listen to your needs and respond in ways to support you. I have often asked my leaders to help me get into rooms that they are in and I am not. This is so that my voice can be heard by that audience. The audience that can implement change. Sometimes helping you is nothing more than being supported in that way.