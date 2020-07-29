Big Tech hearing live stream: How to watch Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google testify before Congress

Today is a historic day when it comes to Big Tech in America. The CEOs of four of America’s biggest tech giants—Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Google owner Alphabet—will appear before Congress together for the first time ever. Another first: Today is the first time Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has ever appeared before Congress.

Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, Tim Cook, and Sundar Pichai are scheduled to appear before the House Judiciary Committee’s antitrust panel to confront claims by rivals that they use their market dominance to hurt competition. The hearing kicks off today, Wednesday, July 29 at 12 p.m. ET.

As Reuters reports, all four tech companies are set to argue that they have strong competitors. Apple, for example, will likely argue that its App Store isn’t dominant, because of Google’s Play store. Facebook is likely to use TikTok as an example of a strong competitor, and Amazon is likely to give a shoutout to Walmart and its growing online presence.

Two of the companies—Facebook and Google—may also be in for a worse walloping than Amazon and Apple. That’s because lawmakers, particularly Republican lawmakers, are likely to bring up concerns over supposed censoring of right-wing views.

However, another thing industry watchers and armchair pundits will be watching for is how informed the lawmakers themselves are. In previous grillings of tech executives, lawmakers seemed to have trouble grasping how the tech industry operates.

To watch it, you can tune into the House Judiciary committees live stream on YouTube below.