MacKenzie Scott just showed what billionaires can really do with their money

MacKenzie Scott is reminding us how the 1% should be spending their money.

Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, announced that she donated about $1.7 billion to multiple organizations related to racial inequality, LGBTQ+ rights, and climate change, among other issues. She posted the announcement on Medium after signing The Giving Pledge, a campaign to encourage billionaires to publicly give away a majority of their wealth to help society’s most pressing issues.

Following up on the commitment I made last year to give away the majority of my wealth in my lifetime: https://t.co/Ocb8eU5UR1. (Note my Medium account is under my new last name — changed back to middle name I grew up with, after my grandfather Scott.) — MacKenzie Scott (@mackenziebezos) July 28, 2020

“I began work to complete my pledge with the belief that my life had yielded two assets that could be of particular value to others: the money these systems helped deliver to me, and a conviction that people who have experience with inequities are the ones best equipped to design solutions,” Scott said in her post.

Here’s her donation breakdown:

Racial Equity : $586,700,000

: $586,700,000 LGBTQ+ Equity : $46,000,000

: $46,000,000 Gender Equity: $ 33,000,000

$ 33,000,000 Economic Mobility : $399,500,000

: $399,500,000 Empathy & Bridging Divides : $55,000,000

: $55,000,000 Functional Democracy : $72,000,000

: $72,000,000 Public Health : $128,300,000

: $128,300,000 Global Development : $130,000,000

: $130,000,000 Climate Change: $125,000,000

The groups she has donated to include the National Urban League, the Transgender Law Center, and multiple historically Black colleges and universities. Scott says she doesn’t plan on stopping here and will continue to donate to more organizations in the future.

So that only leaves one question: Will Jeff Bezos, the richest person in the world, follow her lead?