At Ford factories, Boston Dynamics’s robot dog Spot is teaming up with a new robotic friend

A couple years ago, the internet had a mild freakout when the robotics company Boston Dynamics showed off a dog-like robot opening the door for one of its pals. Twitter commentators called the demonstration “ terrifying ,” “ the end of us all ,” and a sign that “ we’re all dead .”

But that little bit of robot collaboration was just the beginning for Spot, the robot Boston Dynamics has been leasing out for industrial use since last fall. Now that Spot is out in the real world, Boston Dynamics has received “more than a few” requests to have it team up with other robots, says Michael Perry, Boston Dynamics’ vice president of business development. The company is now allowing other businesses to purchase Spot outright, and has provided tools so they can integrate it with entire robot fleets.

“It’s not just Spot riding on a wheeled robot, but we’ve had some customers looking at Spot carrying a drone, and the drone flies off the back of the robot, does inspection of something that’s high up, lands on the back of the robot and continues on its mission,” Perry says. “There are a lot of advantages and opportunities to explore the ways different types of automation can collaborate together.”

As Boston Dynamics tries to transition away from its roots in government-funded research, making Spot play nice with other robots can help it ingratiate itself with businesses, which are increasingly asking for ways to make robots work together.

Wheels and legs

One of Boston Dynamics’ first industrial customers is Ford, which has been testing Spot at both its Advanced Manufacturing Center in Redford, Michigan, and the UAW-Ford Technical Training Center in Dearborn, Michigan. Equipped with a laser scanner and 360-degree video camera, Spot has been capturing 3D images of parts, tools, and room layouts. Ford then turns the output into computer-aided design files and virtual reality programs, which it uses to retool its assembly plants.

Spot doesn’t work alone, though. Ford also uses an autonomous wheeled robot to drive around its facilities and capture its own images, sort of like a Roomba with a tripod and cameras sticking out the top. (Ford came up with its own names for the two robots: Fluffy for Boston Dynamics’s creation and Scouter for the robot on wheels.) Mark Goderis, a Ford digital engineering manager, says the pair can scan a 3 million-square-foot facility in about a week, versus two weeks for the manual process of capturing images on a stationary tripod, while also reducing costs.

“The idea is … we’d have that in every one of our facilities to be able to update scans whenever our employees need it,” Goderis says. That way, they can have up-to-date views of how their facilities are laid out.

