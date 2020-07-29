These 10 companies are double award winners

This year, for our second annual Best Workplaces for Innovators awards, we’ve doubled the number of honorees from 50 and have ranked them all from No. 1 to 100. We’ve also introduced a brand new category—Innovative Team of the Year, honoring one winning group (plus 10 finalists and 10 honorable mentions) that went above and beyond to achieve a significant breakthrough.

Of the more than 850 companies that applied for BWI recognition, 10 stood out by earning places on both the BWI and ITOY lists. AbCellera, a privately held, Vancouver-based biotech company, took top Team of the Year honors and ranks 29th on the 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators list. The Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory ranks 3rd on the BWI list and is a finalist for ITOY.

Other ITOY finalists that also made the BWI list include AARP, Etsy, and the Munich-based World Food Programme Innovation Accelerator; ITOY honorable mentions that also earned BWI status include Bayer AG, Johnson & Johnson, Nvidia, Chobani, and SAS.

You can read more about this year’s BWI and ITOY winners here.