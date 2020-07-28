This powerful new ad uses a 2005 George Carlin rant to drive home the ugly reality of 2020 America

The great American comedian George Carlin died on June 22, 2008 at the age of 71. But this week, his voice has brought to life a new anti-Trump video called America Wake Up, created by a Portland, OR-based production company called Pattern Integrity Films.

In Carlin’s second-to-last HBO comedy special, 2005’s Life is Worth Losing, he had a rant against the dumbing down of American culture.

BREAKING: 100 days until the election.#AmericaWakeUp If you’re offended by foul language don’t watch this f*cking video. George Carlin, we miss you. pic.twitter.com/4dSIhogXn2 — Pattern Integrity Films (@pttrn_ntgrty) July 26, 2020

“The politicians are put there to give you the idea that you have freedom of choice. You don’t. You have no choice. You have owners. They own you. They own everything. They own all the important land. They own and control the corporations. They’ve long since bought and paid for the Senate, the Congress, the state houses, and city halls. They got the judges in their back pocket. And they own all the big media companies so they control just about all of the news and information you get to hear . . .

“But I’ll tell you what they don’t want. They don’t want a population of citizens capable of critical thinking. They don’t want well-informed, well-educated people capable of critical thinking. They’re not interested in that. That doesn’t help them. That’s against their interests. It’s a big club and you ain’t in it. By the way, it’s the same big club they use to beat you over the head all day long.”

Pattern Integrity Films describes itself on Twitter as “a tiny team doing everything we can to change our world for the better,” and the film has gained the support of Carlin’s daughter Kelly.