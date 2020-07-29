Startup investing has a race problem. Here’s why Black-owned tech hubs are key to closing the racial wealth gap

The Inclusive Innovation Incubator (In3) sits on the edge of Howard University in Washington, D.C. It’s a coworking space and incubator for Black and under-resourced founders, in a city struggling with a deep racial wealth gap. Yet, like so many Black-owned innovation spaces hubs around the country, it’s struggling to raise the funds to just keep the doors open.

Startup investing has a race problem. Black entrepreneurs receive less than 1% of venture capital dollars in the United States. In the past two decades, only 200 Black and Latinx founders have raised more than a million dollars. In the past few years as the CEO of Village Capital based in Washington, D.C., I’ve watched our nation’s capital become a hub for entrepreneurship and technology. But walk through the halls of the city’s incubators and coworking spaces and you’ll see mostly white faces.

In the past few weeks, we’ve all seen investors and tech leaders talk and tweet about the need to close the race gap in venture capital. In3 is perfectly positioned to close some of these gaps. But as In3’s founder Aaron Saunders explained to me in a recent conversation, talk doesn’t always lead to actual resources.

In a recent blog post, he shared that despite building a 6,000-person mailing list, corporate and foundation funding for In3 has been elusive: “The only institutional support thus far we have received has been from the DC government in addition to our long-standing collaboration with Howard University.”

Aaron gave me some more insight into what this looks like. Hiring part-time contractors instead of full-time staff. Doubling down on duties. Aaron not only leads classes at In3, but also runs their social media, and wipes down tables at the end of the day. “We’re constantly resource-constrained,” he said.

Underestimated and underfunded

This is unfortunately a typical story for so many tech hubs run by and focused on entrepreneurs of color. Last month several Black tech leaders came together to form the Black Innovation Alliance, a coalition of incubators, accelerators, and coworking spaces like I3 that are specifically devoted to leveling the playing field for Black entrepreneurs.

In their manifesto, BIA’s leaders write that tech hubs are a key tool for closing the racial wealth gap because they serve as the “first line of support” for innovators of color. But they also write that these organizations are “chronically under-appreciated, under-supported, underestimated, and underfunded.” They get praise from local institutions, but not resources. Their leaders get invited to speak on panels but get turned down from grant applications.