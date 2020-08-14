The best simple printers to complete your home office

Even if all of your bills, records, and documents online are paperless (as they should be), chances are, you still need to print out a handful of things throughout the year. I mean, did anyone else besides me learn this lesson the hard way during this year’s quarantined extended tax season? If you’re looking for a perfectly reliable and affordable printer with a small footprint that can have your back while office printers aren’t an option, here are the best options from three big names in electronics.

We made sure to include printers that can also scan/fax/copy—and use ink that doesn’t cost a fortune per cartridge.

The all-in-one: Epson WorkForce Pro WF-4720 Wireless All-in-One Printer

If you want office-level power at home for a pretty price, look no further. The WorkForce Pro All-in-One printer is the fastest printer in its class and has a 250-sheet paper capacity, so you don’t have to reload it as often. It’s completely wireless, is easy to use with a small touchscreen, and is capable of scanning, copying, and faxing. To top it off, the WorkForce Pro, on average, maintains 50% lower printing costs when compared to color laser printers.

For the person who prints everything: HP Smart Tank Plus 651 Wireless All-in-One

Compared to the two other printers in this story, the price point on the Smart Tank Plus is admittedly steep. But the investment is well worth it when you find out how much this printer can save you on ink. The Smart Tank Plus (smartly) utilizes refillable ink tanks instead of expensive cartridges to reduce trash that ends up in landfills and money spent on refilling your printer. The ink-tank printer delivers up to two years’ worth of ink that’s included in the box—and each ink refill is good for 6,000 to 8,000 pages of printing (so you’re only spending pennies per page). If you’re in a business that requires you to print a lot (or if you have kids at home who are probably going to be printing a lot of worksheets), this is well worth your investment.

For art, design, and visual professionals: Canon PIXMA iX6820 Wireless Inkjet Printer

If your job (or hobbies) requires you to print pictures and artwork, then you’re going to need a high-quality printer that can also handle your other work needs. Luckily, the PIXMA Inkjet printer from Canon utilizes full-photolithography inkjet nozzle engineering (FINE) that can produce ink droplets at wildly small sizes—so you get crisp, highly detailed photos that will last for years. You can get 9600 x 2400 dpi full-color prints, borderless prints up to 13″ x 19″, and 4″ x 6″ full-color photographs (printed only in about 36 seconds). The printer comes standard with wireless capabilities, so you can print from a range of devices and Wi-Fi connectivity.

