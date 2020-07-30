How big a factor should racial equity be in deciding how to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine?

As Oxford University’s vaccine entered its final trial phase, and experts noted that the vaccine could appear before the end of the year, the chair of the U.K.’s COVID-19 task force, Kate Bingham, appeared on a national morning show last week to announce preliminary recommendations from the country’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation. She announced that the independent group had recommended to the government to prioritize four groups for a vaccine: people over 50, people with additional health conditions, front-line workers—and ethnic minorities.

The U.S. is also underway in gathering recommendations for its own decision about who to prioritize, from a body called the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACPI). Though there are emergency structures in place for allocating and targeting pandemic influenza vaccines, they need to be adjusted for the coronavirus’s unique characteristics and the risks it poses for specific populations. And, this year, equity and race have taken new roles in discussions, amid both the higher infection rate among minorities and revitalized talks of racial injustice in society. But experts say that, no matter how well-meaning the suggestion, it’s not as clear-cut as simply placing minorities at the front of the line.

Everyone in the country will eventually need a vaccination, but the mass manufacture process will likely be gradual, so the government has to decide how to deliver the doses. The U.S. has invested in many of the candidates—giving $1.2 billion to the joint venture by Oxford and AstraZeneca, $483 million to Moderna, and $456 to Johnson & Johnson, among others. “We recognize that public health authorities . . . will play a leading role in guiding which populations should be prioritized for immunization during the emergency pandemic based on their experience and expertise,” a Johnson & Johnson representative, Jake Sargent, told Fast Company in an email.

The CDC traditionally guides the process. There’s a CDC pandemic influenza vaccine guide, which lays out suggested vaccination tiers. But the document is based on a generic flu, with lessons learned from 2009’s H1N1 virus. Most notably, that virus affected younger children and infants more (rates of hospitalization were 8.3 per 10,000 for children up to 4, compared to 3.2 for those 65 and older). So, the guide currently prioritizes children, who are in a higher tier than the over-65 population. That’s why the COVID-19 vaccine, which disproportionately threatens the elderly, needs a different template, which the recommendations from the ACIP will inform. For the first time, that group has also raised race as a possible priority factor.

The ACIP is a subcommittee within the CDC that meets regularly and develops written vaccination policy recommendations fo the agency’s director, Robert Redfield. It’s composed of 15 voting members, eight representatives from other federal agencies, and 30 liaisons from medical and public health organizations. (This year, the CDC has also decided to also involve a task force from the independent National Academy of Medicine, in order to include assistance on the allocation framework from a nongovernmental entity.)

“In the past, the ACPI has been very careful not to make ethnic or racial recommendations for vaccine use,” says William Schaffner, professor of medicine in the health policy division at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, and medical director at the National Center for Infectious Diseases, where he’s the liaison to the ACIP. “Such a proposal would have been greeted with raised eyebrows. But, this time, not.” Black and Latino people have been infected by the virus at three times the rate of white people. The death rate for Black people has been 3.7 times that of white people, and 3.5 times for indigenous people.

This year, the recommendation process has been further complicated by the creation of Operation Warp Speed, set up under the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), whose goal is “to deliver 300 million doses of a safe, effective vaccine for COVID-19 by January 2021,” and “to accelerate development while maintaining standards for safety and efficacy.” Schaffner says OWS has been “very reticent” about its involvement in deciding the rollout sequence. In an email, a senior HHS administration official told Fast Company that OWS will not play a role in distribution policy, but simply in implementing the chosen plan.