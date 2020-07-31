This clever COVID-19 testing technique could help send kids back to school safely

The U.S. has conducted some 52 million COVID-19 tests, but it’s still not enough. Many epidemiologists believe that broadly testing people with or without symptoms is the way to root out cases of COVID-19 and develop better strategies for curbing the spread of the disease. To do that, public health experts are now discussing a technique called pooled testing—testing a batch of human samples together for COVID-19.

The Food and Drug Administration recently awarded Quest Diagnostics with emergency use authorization (EUA) for its pooled testing method. It essentially allows the company to take four individual samples and run them together on its machine. Lab Corp, which recently had the EUA for its test expanded to include pooled testing, is able to run up to five samples at a time. There is potential to scale that up more; one investigation into pooled testing suggested that as many as 64 samples could be run together with 96% sensitivity, so long as the test is calibrated accordingly. Once the samples are run, the machine identifies if there is viral RNA in the group. If there is, doctors can run additional tests to determine who is infected. If not, doctors can quickly know the group is COVID-19 free. The hope is this will increase the number of people who get tested. Quest is now rolling out its pooled test in Chantilly, Virginia, and Marlborough, Massachusetts.

This way of pooling testing aims to increase testing capacity, so that labs can handle more tests at once. But there are other ways to run a pooled test.

“This is not how it would work but imagine 50 people spit in a bucket. It all gets stirred up, no samples are specific to the person, then you test the bucket,” says CEO and cofounder of Gingko Bioworks, Jason Kelly. He says that Quest’s test is a way of speeding up diagnostic testing. By running samples in batches, the company is more quickly able to determine that several people are negative (ideally). What Gingko Bioworks is aiming to do is develop surveillance testing for schools and workplaces.

Surveillance testing is a way of understanding whether a disease is present in a community by regularly testing a pool of samples. One way of doing this is through sewage testing. If a community tests its waste water for COVID-19 every week, let’s say, public health officials can spot the virus in a community and strategize how to get ahead of an outbreak. Another method of surveillance testing is through a pooled test like the one Kelly describes, where a large group submits a collective sample at a decided-upon cadence. Through regular group testing, doctors and public health departments can see where clusters of cases might emerge. Pooled testing and sewage testing also allow doctors and public health officials to better account for asymptomatic cases, which are unlikely to have shown up at the doctor’s office.

Kelly and his team have been building a facility that he expects will be able to process 250,000 pooled samples a day with a 24-hour turnaround time. Once the facility and its test have emergency use authorization from the FDA, Gingko Bioworks will start testing in Massachusetts, where the company is based, and expand within the Northeast. Kelly says that if the U.S. wants to reopen the economy and bring kids back into schools, it will be necessary to have some kind of surveillance testing to understand where the disease is about to break out in order to take steps to mitigate the number of cases.

“We need to build surveillance or else we’re going to go through this up and down up and down [of cases] and open, close, open, close [of the economy] until we have a vaccine,” he says. Kelly’s hope is that Gingko Bioworks’s effort will strategically increase testing capacity in the U.S. by bringing his company’s pooled testing method to schools and workplaces.