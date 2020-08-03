How COVID-19 killed America’s favorite diet

In the early days, right when all but the most essential businesses shut down, Dr. Marcelo Campos was walking around a grocery store looking for flour. Before COVID-19, he allowed himself a lemon square from a particular bakery every two weeks. The bakery had now shut down and he had resolved to bake his own lemon squares from scratch. He turned down the baking aisle and balked. “There was no flour!” he says, still bewildered. “I found one bag that was gluten free . . . that’s how I made my lemon squares—they turned out okay,” he says with some disappointment.

In the early days of the pandemic when it was still cold outside and everyone was shut indoors, bread became an icon of a return to domesticity. King Arthur’s sales grew 2,000% and Instagram grids were awash in pornographic crumb shots: bubbly cross-sections of loaves freshly pulled from the oven. In the lockdown we all learned to bake bread. We also, it seems, gave up on our hatred for carbs.

“It goes back to the thing that food is pleasure and there is little pleasure these days,” says Campos, a family doctor who specializes in nutrition. “We cannot go to a park without a mask. We cannot travel. Pleasure is completely gone. We can’t even exercise! The gyms are closed. COVID is hell. We are working at home doing nothing.”

In January 2019, searches for the ketogenic diet peaked harder and higher than searches for any of the other similarly faddish diets like paleo or Atkins. It spent the rest of the year on a downward decline along with all our other newly acquired healthy habits, only to gasp upward again at the beginning of 2020. By April, searches were as low as they were during the last holiday season, when the last thing on anyone’s mind is dieting. People also did some hopeful searching for the keto diet in June, but it’s hard to justify the need for a beach body when it’s ill-advised to go to the beach.

Could the pandemic have killed the ketogenic diet?

Keto, as it’s called by those in the know, is based on the way the body deals with sugars or the lack thereof. The body uses blood sugar as its main source of energy. When we stop eating carbohydrates and have lower amounts of sugar in our blood stream, our bodies start pulling energy from all the places we lovingly store fat. That process is called ketosis. To push the body into ketosis, you need to eat a lot of meats, nuts, fish, oils, butter, cheese, eggs, and vegetables.

Despite its recent popularity—at least until COVID-19 took away all our willpower—the diet has actually been around since the early 20th century. Dr. Russel Wilder, an endocrinologist who studied metabolic disease, realized that low carbohydrate diets with high fat content had a positive effect on people who suffered epilepsy. The diet produces a similar effect to fasting or starvation, which other researchers had found helpful in reducing if not eliminating seizures in some patients. However, it was hard for patients to keep up with.