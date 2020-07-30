Will these modular apartment buildings help the Bay Area handle its housing crisis?

Building just one affordable studio apartment in San Francisco can cost as much as $600,000 to $800,000—and finishing the building can take as long as six years. A few years ago, Tipping Point Community, a local nonprofit, started searching for a better approach. “We just saw 25, 30 years of work that really wasn’t changing anything, unfortunately,” says Daniel Lurie, founder and board chair of Tipping Point. “And we knew we wanted to try something different.”

One part of the solution: changing how apartment buildings are built. In a football-field-size factory in the city of Vallejo across the bay from San Francisco, a company called Factory OS is constructing apartments for a project that Tipping Point and its partners hope can be a new model for addressing the housing crisis in the Bay Area—and for the challenge of homelessness specifically, in a region where around 28,200 people are homeless. In September, the modular units will be trucked across the bridge, where they’ll be stacked like Lego bricks into a new 145-unit apartment building for people who have been struggling with homelessness. The project is expected to cost less than $400,000 per unit and should be completed in less than three years—stats that Lurie says most people working in the field don’t believe are possible.

The new approach to construction helps bring the cost down. “If you build a house or an apartment more like a car, in an industrialized fashion, you can do it much faster, higher quality, and less expensive,” says Rick Holliday, cofounder and CEO of Factory OS. Compared to traditional construction, he says, the costs of modular construction are around a third less. In another affordable apartment complex the company is working on near Lake Tahoe, the project wouldn’t have been viable at all if it had been built traditionally. When the company redesigned the building to use modular construction, the cost dropped by $6 million.

It’s faster to build in a factory since the process can be optimized for speed in a way that isn’t possible outside, and the basic foundation work can happen on-site simultaneously. Shrinking the amount of time for a project reduces overall costs. Factory OS also saves labor costs because of its location, outside the middle of San Francisco, and the way it’s structured. It’s a union factory—something that’s often necessary for projects that need public funding—but individual workers assemble the entire apartments, rather than work solely as electricians or plumbers, for example.

Modular construction can also help make it faster to get permits in California, since this type of construction can be permitted at the state level, rather than needing individual permits in each city. “Typically, you wait six months to get a plan approved at City of Berkeley, but this will bring it down to zero,” says Patrick Kennedy, CEO of Panoramic Interests, a modular construction company that is now working on a new building in Berkeley that will have 39 tiny studios for formerly homeless residents, along with support staff on-site and services such as help finding work and an on-site food pantry.

As with Factory OS, the company’s process moves more quickly than standard construction. Kennedy says that Panoramic Interests will be able to build the apartments for the new project this fall in its Nevada factory in just a month while the foundation is laid in Berkeley, and then can deliver and stack the units immediately afterward. A project that might have otherwise taken 48 weeks will take 16. It will also cost about 30% less than it would have with standard construction.

Still, changing construction methods can only solve part of the overall challenge of building new affordable housing in the area. “What we’ve really found out is that you have to address every part of the development process, and every input into the process, if you’re going to have the kind of significant reductions in cost and time that we achieved at [the project in San Francisco],” says Chris Block, who leads the Chronic Homeless Initiative at Tipping Point. The project is also saving money because it’s using private funding from a donor, rather than having to go through the complex and lengthy process of getting public funding.