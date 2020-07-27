Papa John’s vows to hire 10,000 new workers amid COVID-19-driven pizza boom

The national restaurant chain Papa John’s plans to hire 10,000 new workers over the next few months to meet the larger demand for pizza .

The Louisville, Kentucky-based company said Monday that it has already added 20,000 new workers.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused pizza sales to increase significantly, as people are sheltering in place and not going out to eat in restaurants as much as before the virus.

“We want to make it quick and simple for team members to join Papa John’s and immediately begin earning an income. An added benefit is access to a long-term pathway toward sustained personal and professional growth,” Marvin Boakye, Papa John’s chief people and diversity officer, said in a written statement.

Papa John’s isn’t the only large restaurant chain that is planning a hiring surge during the pandemic. Among the others that are looking to bulk up their ranks are Denny’s, Chipotle, and McDonald’s.

Papa John’s stock was $93.27, up 22 cents or 0.23%, in mid-morning trading.