How the Waymo Driver is revolutionizing shipping

When the world shut down this spring, it didn’t shut down completely. Amongst the ranks of essential workers were the people ensuring e-commerce shipments continued. Simultaneously, a host of robotic delivery startups such as Nuro, Starship, and Neolix found themselves catapulted from curiosities to critical services, delivering medicines and meals to quarantined residents in the U.S., U.K., and China without the fear of contagion. What could have been a long decade of slow adoption and piecemeal deployments was instantly accelerated by the virus, hinting at a future of increased throughput, falling costs, and new business models premised on continuous deliveries.

Foreshadowing the convergence of these trends, in late January UPS partnered with Waymo—the leader in all-purpose autonomy—to deploy its Phoenix-based fleet of self-driving Chrysler Pacifica minivans, powered by the Waymo Driver, on behalf of picking up packages from UPS stores in Phoenix. Unlike its fledgling consumer-facing competitors, however, Waymo would concentrate on shuttling shipments from UPS Stores across the city to its partner’s regional hub in Tempe. Their mutual goal: to understand how AVs’ consistency and efficiency will transform the shipper’s operations, starting with the simple acts of loading and unloading a vehicle.

CHANGING THE FLOW

The Chrysler Pacifica is no stranger to the UPS fleet. But because Waymo houses the brains of its Waymo Driver in the trunk, UPS staff must load and unload packages through the side. This creates the first of many branching possibilities. “In the future, do we want a vehicle that’s rear-loaded?” asks Lauren Barriere, head of business development at Waymo. “Or is there an opportunity to change the flow of operations so that, in this instance, side-loading is more efficient?”

Typically, when one of UPS’ famed brown “package cars” enters a facility, it must execute a three-point turn to back up to the loading dock. Just as its drivers famously avoid left-hand turns, they also steer away from backing up, for safety reasons. “Changing the flow is very interesting to us, because it would save mileage and increase safety,” says Philip Aiello, director of advanced automotive technology at UPS. So, instead of docks, future facilities may be redesigned to feed or siphon boxes from a ballet of AVs gliding past.

The changes would be no less significant for UPS Stores, of which there are more than 5,200 independently-owned locations in the U.S. and Canada. Waymo now offers select Phoenix-area branches the option to hail its vehicles for on-demand pickups through the Waymo app. “For stores, that flexibility is huge, enabling them to clear out their back rooms,” Aiello says. “And for us, that means injecting packages into our network seven, eight, or nine hours faster than we would by waiting until the end of day. This naturally benefits the small and medium businesses that often use the UPS Stores for their shipping. At the same time, it allows UPS package car drivers to focus their attention on delivering, rather than picking up from UPS stores.”

COST, CAPACITY, CAPABILITY

There are three reasons companies like UPS and Waymo are deploying automation to cover the last mile and meter, says Ghost Road author Anthony Townsend: cost, capacity, and capability. But both Waymo’s pilot and the post-pandemic demand for contactless solutions reveals that new capabilities are the real draw. “Any AV company, and anyone building out a delivery network, needs to be prepared to have people and automated vehicles supporting each other and swapping roles on the fly,” Townsend says.