A whimsical sculpture designed by Charles and Ray Eames, and other items to brighten your home

Celebrated midcentury modern designers Charles and Ray Eames filled their house with objects found on their travels, including a simple and elegant wooden house bird that they brought back from the Appalachian Mountains. Now, Swiss family-owned furniture brand Vitra has replicated the American-folk-art-inspired sculpture in solid alder wood. The bird comes in a black or walnut finish with a steel wire base. ($270, vitra.com )

Knot Pillow

“These pillows are quirky without being too twee—I love that they come in eight different muted colors.” —Yasmin Gagne, associate editor, Fast Company ($120, dwr.com)

USB Rechargeable Lighter

“I never knew how much I needed a candle lighter until I bought one. It’s far less hassle than matches.” —Allison Stadd, global director of content and communications, Stella Artois ($30, theusblightercompany.com)

Philips SmartSleep Connected Sleep and Wake-Up Light Therapy Lamp

“The gradual building of light in my bedroom wakes my body up much more effectively—but also more peacefully—than just a loud alarm chime.” —Dan Demsky, cofounder, Unbound Merino ($199.95, Amazon.com)